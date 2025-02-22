Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,834 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.