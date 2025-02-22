Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,834 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

