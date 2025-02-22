Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.19 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.84). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 3,944,199 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.42).
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
