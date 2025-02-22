Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $0.95. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 29,967 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

