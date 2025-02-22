Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
