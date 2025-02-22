Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Shares of INTU opened at $565.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

