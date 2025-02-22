JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

