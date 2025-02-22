Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $92,424.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,052.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

