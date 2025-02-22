HC Wainwright Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $11.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

