Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 246,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Tilray worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

