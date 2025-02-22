Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

