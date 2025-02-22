Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

