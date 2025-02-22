Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 38,801 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,801 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,935.48. This trade represents a 25.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,070. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.35. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

