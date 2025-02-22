Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

