Good Life Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

