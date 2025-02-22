Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 425 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

