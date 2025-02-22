JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $504.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,229,111.96. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

