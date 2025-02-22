FirstCash’s (FCFS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

FCFS stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

