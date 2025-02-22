Diwakar Choubey Sells 18,506 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $1,614,833.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,679.90. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $64,807.20.

MoneyLion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ML stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.64 million, a PE ratio of 390.07 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

