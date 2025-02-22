Evgeny Ler Sells 15,114 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,011.78. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Freedom Stock Down 5.4 %
Freedom stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.