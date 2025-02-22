Evgeny Ler Sells 15,114 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,011.78. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freedom Stock Down 5.4 %

Freedom stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freedom Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.