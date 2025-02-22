Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Archrock stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

