Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 74,756 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This represents a 29.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Weave Communications Trading Down 15.6 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

