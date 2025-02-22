Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ELEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 159,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

