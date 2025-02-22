Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.66 and traded as low as $25.19. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 11,680 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWFL. StockNews.com upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,522.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,146. This represents a 12.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,255 shares of company stock worth $319,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

