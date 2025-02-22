Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.29 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 48.40 ($0.61). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 72,217 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.29. The company has a market cap of £21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

