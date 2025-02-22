Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 278,357 shares traded.

Getech Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.