Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.64. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
