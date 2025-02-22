Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.44. Urban One shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 10,888 shares trading hands.

Urban One Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Urban One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,086.94. This represents a 31.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,560 shares of company stock valued at $579,298 in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urban One

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 501,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.