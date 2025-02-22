Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.44. Urban One shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 10,888 shares trading hands.
Urban One Trading Down 3.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,086.94. This represents a 31.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,560 shares of company stock valued at $579,298 in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
