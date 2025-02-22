Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as low as C$11.63. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 553,537 shares.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

