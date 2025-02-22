New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,070 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Ryanair worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ryanair by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 730,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 126,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

