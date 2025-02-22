D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

