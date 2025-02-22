Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 975 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 297.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 284,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,263.40, a PEG ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

