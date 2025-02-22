Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $700.33 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $699.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.