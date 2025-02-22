Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Kenvue by 7.5% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

