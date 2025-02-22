BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Robert V. Vitale Sells 44,249 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BellRing Brands
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.