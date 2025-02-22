BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Robert V. Vitale Sells 44,249 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

