D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $385.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

