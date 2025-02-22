6,000 Shares in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

