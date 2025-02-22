Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Price Performance
Shares of TLN stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $258.03.
Insider Transactions at Talen Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TLN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.10.
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
