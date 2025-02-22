Steven Michael Sells 4,528,847 Shares of Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK) Stock

Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK – Get Free Report) insider Steven Michael sold 4,528,847 shares of Red Hawk Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$5,434,616.40 ($3,461,539.11).
Steven Michael also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Steven Michael sold 4,528,847 shares of Red Hawk Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$5,434,616.40 ($3,461,539.11).
Red Hawk Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.89.
Red Hawk Mining Company Profile
Red Hawk Mining Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for iron ore, vanadium, and titanium deposits. It focuses on developing its 100% owned principal asset, Blacksmith iron ore project consisting of mining lease 112 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Red Hawk Mining
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Red Hawk Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hawk Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.