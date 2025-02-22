IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 465.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $452.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

