Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

