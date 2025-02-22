Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.66% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBOS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 473,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBOS opened at $26.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

