Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 692 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $344.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

