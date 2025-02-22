50,585 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

