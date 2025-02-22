Troy L. Rohrbaugh Sells 37,500 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMJB opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

