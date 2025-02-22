Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 695,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 295,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.