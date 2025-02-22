Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

