Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 432.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.