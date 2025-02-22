Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2,063.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.