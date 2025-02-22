Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

