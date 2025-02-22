Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.